Twitter permanently bans Infowars and Alex Jones

Twitter permanently banned the primary accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his controversial publication Infowars, a move it confirmed in a series of tweets. The ban covers the main Twitter social network and its Periscope live-streaming service.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had personally been under fire for reportedly overruling a decision by his staff to ban Jones from the platform, according to a Wall Street Journal report earlier this week. Twitter was one of the last major holdouts after Facebook, YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Linkedin, Pinterest, Vimeo and others kicked Jones off their platforms.
In a tweet, Twitter says it's now justifying the move because of new videos posted to these accounts that violated the company's abusive behavior policy.
While other Alex Jones and Infowars-affiliated accounts like @newswars still appear to be live on Twitter, the company says it will consider banning other accounts if they're used to circumvent the Infowars ban.
Twitter and a representative for Jones didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story...
