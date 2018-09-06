Twitter permanently bans Infowars and Alex Jones

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Twitter permanently banned the primary accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his controversial publication Infowars, a move it confirmed in a series of tweets. The ban covers the main Twitter social network and its Periscope live-streaming service.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had personally been under fire for reportedly overruling a decision by his staff to ban Jones from the platform, according to a Wall Street Journal report earlier this week. Twitter was one of the last major holdouts after Facebook, YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Linkedin, Pinterest, Vimeo and others kicked Jones off their platforms.

In a tweet, Twitter says it's now justifying the move because of new videos posted to these accounts that violated the company's abusive behavior policy.

While other Alex Jones and Infowars-affiliated accounts like @newswars still appear to be live on Twitter, the company says it will consider banning other accounts if they're used to circumvent the Infowars ban.

We will continue to evaluate reports we receive regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and will take action if content that violates our rules is reported or if other accounts are utilized in an attempt to circumvent their ban. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 6, 2018

Twitter and a representative for Jones didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...