Vimeo has removed Alex Jones' Infowars too

Vimeo on Sunday removed Infowars from its platform.

"We can confirm that Vimeo removed Infowars' account on Sunday, August 12 following the uploading of videos on Thursday and Friday that violated our Terms of Service prohibitions on discriminatory and hateful content," a Vimeo spokesperson said in an email statement. "Vimeo has notified the account owner and issued a refund."

This comes after several Silicon Valley giants -- Facebook, Google's YouTube, Apple, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Spotify -- banned the notorious conspiracy site from their platforms. The tech giants said they don't tolerate hate speech and Alex Jones' Infowars violated their community standards and guidelines.

Twitter initially refrained from removing Infowars content, arguing that it hadn't violated Twitter's rules. However, it ended up deleting some of Jones' and Infowars' posts.

Infowars didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

