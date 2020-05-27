Terryza

Remember when PCs required mammoth desktop and tower cases? Now they fit on a dongle barely larger than a flash drive. And that means you can turn just about any monitor, TV or projector into a full-fledged Windows computer. You'll need a couple accessories, but let's start with the guts: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller FCMUS has the . That's after clipping the on-page $10-off coupon and then applying promo code XRV9SVZU at checkout. Regular price: $179.

The stick plugs into an HDMI port and runs Windows 10 Pro. It features an Intel Z8350 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and support for dual-band Wi-Fi. For expansion it offers a pair of USB ports and a microSD card slot.

That's not a ton of horsepower, but it should be sufficient for basic computing, as well as things like streaming Netflix or watching videos.

You will, of course, need a mouse and keyboard to go with it. Here's a pretty slick and a , but those are just two options out of zillions. Want something more lap-friendly? Consider this , currently on sale for $24.99. It's not Bluetooth, though, so you'll have to sacrifice one of your USB ports to its receiver dongle.

I haven't yet had the chance to test-drive the W5 Pro, but I'm hoping to do so soon. If you've used one of these PC sticks before, hit the comments and let your fellow cheapskates know what to expect.

In the meantime, the latest episode of The Cheapskate Podcast just went live! Listen here or find it in your favorite podcast app.

Ubisoft's game sale slashes up to 75% off

If you've got a PC with enough horsepower for gaming, you'll definitely want to check out . There are over 125 titles discounted by as much as 75%.

For example, you can get Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $19.80 (regularly $59.99), Far Cry 5 Gold Edition for $22.50 (regularly $89.99) and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $19.80 (regularly $59.99). There's a ton of DLC in the mix as well, great if you already own games in these and other series.

