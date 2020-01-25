Turn a wall socket into a charging stand with 6 outlets and 2 USB ports for $25

Socket Shelf

Always running out of outlets to plug in gadgets and charge your stuff? Despite the best of intentions to get organized, I always find myself needing to unplug something to free an outlet to charge something else. Here's an interesting gadget that might solve some of that outlet real estate shortage in your own home. The Socket Shelf plugs into any standard wall outlet and turns the usual two sockets into a total of six, plus a pair of USB ports. And it has a shelf on top for setting your phone, tablet, or whatever else you want to charge. The Socket Shelf is selling for $24.88, which is about $5 off the usual price of $30.

This looks like a convenient and compact way to build a complete charging station and power zone for your electronics around a wall outlet. It has integrated surge suppression (rated for 1000 joules, so keep an eye on the status light and don't expect it to last forever). The USB ports share 2.1 amps, so it's not a fast charger -- but even so, the shelf is pretty darned clever.

Does this look useful to you? Howe do you handle charging a house full of gadgets? Sound off in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: Charge your Nintendo Switch over-the-air

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.