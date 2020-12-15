Tuesday's top deals: Acer laptop, Worx 3-in-1 leaf blower, Star Wars game bundle and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

How goes the holiday shopping? I won't say everything here today is gift-worthy, though I certainly wouldn't mind being on the receiving end of any of these items. (If you decide to get me that Star Wars game bundle, though, please make sure to include an Xbox Series S as well. 😜)

As always, these deals are for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes have been tested and are working at the time of publication. If you get a different outcome, it could be the result of low or no more inventory or a code expiration.

Acer I have no qualms about buying refurbished laptops, especially when they come straight from the manufacturer. Acer's eBay store is offering this Spin 3 model for just $425 with promo code PURCHASECR15. A new one would run you around $600. This two-in-one features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive and a 14-inch full-HD screen. That's ample horsepower for most home-computing tasks, though I can't say for sure if that RAM is expandable. I can say the system comes with Acer's Active Stylus and an almost unheard-of two-year warranty. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but the reviews I've seen elsewhere have been quite positive.

Microsoft Good news, Xbox owners: Microsoft has put together a seriously good Star Wars bundle. Here's what you get: Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition That works out to just $13.33 per game. Note that there's a "buy as gift" option here in case you're looking to put this under the virtual tree.

Worx I own one of these; it's absolutely great for blowing all the dust and debris out of your garage. As for blowing, sucking and mulching leaves, it's merely good: The machine is heavy, and therefore hard to hold for long periods, and the suction isn't super strong. That said, it's awfully satisfying to turn a pile of leaves into a bag of mulch. Just one quibble: It's not clear from the eBay listing page whether this is brand new or open-box; both are stated. Either way, you get a one-year warranty from Worx. (Maybe the better option: Buy this new from Worx proper, where it's currently on sale for $75 with a three-year warranty.)

Virzen Amazon seller: Virzen666 Price: $120 with promo code SWQX2WFX This monitor (or one identical to it) is all over Amazon, selling under different brand names and mostly priced around $150. So is this one, until you apply that code -- and score one of the lowest prices on record. Plug this into any device with an HDMI or USB-C port (phone, laptop, game console) and gain yourself a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. It has dual speakers built in and a cover that doubles as a stand. Slick.

Amazfit The original Amazfit GTR was a pretty sweet watch; the new GTR 2 is even better, with an utterly gorgeous display (with optional always-on mode), 3GB of onboard music storage, a hands-free offline voice assistant ("Start workout"), a microphone and speaker for phone conversations and built-in Amazon Alexa (coming soon via an OTA update). Battery life: about 14 days of "typical" usage. I'm testing this right now. So far it's the best Amazfit watch I've tried yet (though with some caveats), and promo code CNET knocks $5 off the already-discounted price. If you're game to be an early adopter, at least you can save a few bucks.

See anything you like?

