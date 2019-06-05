Trusty reusable coffee mugs to keep your coffee hot & wallet full

We'd never tell you to skip out on your morning caffeine ritual -- but bringing a reusable cup to your favorite coffee shop or making your own brew at home and toting it in a chic tumbler is a smart way to avoid single-use cups and lids piling up in landfills. Plus, a lot of brew houses give you a discount for bringing your own cup.

So do the environmentally conscious thing and bring one of these reusable coffee mugs with you next time you make a coffee run. Each of these stylish containers is the best coffee mate you've ever had: they're made to hold warm or cold bevvies, keeping tea or coffee hot for hours and an iced drink chilled for just as long. The planet -- and your wallet -- will thank you.

KeepCup Reusable Coffee Cup

This stylish sipper is made in the USA from soda-lime glass, which means it's easily recyclable when you're done with it eventually. You can also microwave it, and even though it's glass, it's lightweight enough to carry with you on your morning coffee runs. Thankfully, the cork band keeps your hands from burning and the lid and plug are dishwasher safe when it's time to clean it.

Yeti Rambler

Imagine the amazing power of a Yeti cooler -- they're the standard for fishermen and people who like the outdoors -- but in the palm of your hand. This double-walled tumbler keeps your morning coffee hot well into the afternoon, and the genius magnet sliding lid comes apart when it's time to throw it all in the dishwasher. It's also the perfect size for most car cup holders when you're driving through the great outdoors -- or just, um, to the office.

Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask

Stash this 16-ounce mug in your bag for your morning coffee run -- it's perfectly sized to a standard coffee cup, so your barista will know exactly how much to charge you. Plus, this flask will keep your cup of joe hot for up to 6 hours and your cold brew chill for 24 hours (thanks to double-walled insulation). It also has a wide mouth opening so that you can gulp the good stuff and let the caffeine do its magic before your first morning meeting.

Kinto Travel Tumbler

If you're picky about your coffee, you probably have opinions on reusable mugs, too. This super-chic to-go mug comes in neutral shades and has a stainless steel insulated cup that keeps everything at the same temp for up to six hours. Yasssss. The lid spins off to reveal an opening that you can sip from at any angle, and the sleek design is totally museum-worthy.

Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug

No shame if you're the person who gets more coffee on their sleeve than in their mouth whenever you're carrying a cup on the go. Thankfully, the lid on this canteen won't let anything escape it -- and it's also slim enough to fit in a car cup holder, which means even the bumpiest of rides won't threaten your morning brew. You can practically take this one with you anywhere.

S'well Tumbler



This attractive 18-ounce tumbler comes in a ton of amazing shades and designs, but it's not just a pretty face: it's made from stainless steel and is triple-walled so that you'll never get condensation on your hands. But also, did we mention that it's p-r-e-e-e-e-e-t-t-y? Use it around the house and find one that matches your decor (yes, that's a thing). Heads up, you have to purchase the lid separately.

Stojo Silicone Collapsible Cup



This is the travel mug for when your work bag is already loaded with notebooks, an iPad, your laptop and a million random receipts from heaven-knows-where. Made out of super-light, leak-proof silicone, it collapses to just 2.5 inches thick, meaning you can tote it practically anywhere without adding bulk to your bag. And when you need a warm-up, it's microwave safe. Hot tip: it also comes with a straw for when iced coffee season hits.

This article was written by Julie Vadnal