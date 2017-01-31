Trump will 'friend' the Supreme Court on Facebook Live

Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

There's about to be a new person you can tag in those Supreme Court photos.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is going to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court spot left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly last February.

Unlike the past, when presidents have announced their picks as part of a news conference on the White House grounds or in a press statement, Trump will be doing it on Facebook Live.

"We'll be streaming the historic event LIVE," The White House posted on Twitter, along with a link to the @POTUS Facebook account.

The announcement has turned into somewhat of a reality show teaser, with Trump tweeting on Monday that he'd made his pick but was going to wait a day to reveal his choice.

The Senate didn't wait long to tease its response however, with prominent Democrats planning to oppose Trump's choice. Supreme Court justices are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

An administration source with knowledge of the pick told CBS News that the decision has fallen to two candidates, Colorado-based Judge Neil Gorsuch and Pennsylvania-based Judge Thomas Hardiman. Both men will be at the White House for the announcement.

