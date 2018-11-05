Track 2018 midterm elections live through your smart sex toy

CamSoda

Warning: This post contains descriptions unsuitable for young readers.

There'll be lots of ways to track the 2018 midterm elections as they unfold. You can follow social media, fire up apps or keep 24-hour news networks on all day.

Or you could sync your connected sex toy to vibrate in response to votes.

Yep, adult live-camming site CamSoda is bringing politics to your privates.

As voting starts on Tuesday at 3 a.m. PT, CamSoda is launching Pollcast, a platform that tracks election results in real time and sends correlating vibrations to synced sex toys. "Enjoy midterm voting results whether you win or lose," says the cheeky CamSoda, which has in the past made it possible to use your penis as a password and lick your phone to share your best oral sex moves.

Here's how Pollcast works: Link your device to the Pollcast platform and decide whether you want to track the House or Senate race and the Democrat or Republican party (sorry, this is a two-party stunt).

For every race a candidate in your chosen party is winning or has won, the sex toy will vibrate once per minute. For example, if one party is winning or has won 250 House races and you selected "House" and that party, your toy will vibrate 250 times per minute, presumably giving you pleasure (or pain, depending on your politics) and making it very hard to get any work done.

This distinctly NSFW method of election tracking works with two teledildonics devices: the $199 Lovesense Max and $199 Lovesense Nora, a masturbatory sleeve and rabbit-style vibrator, respectively. Both Bluetooth-enabled products connect with a smartphone, turning it into a local or long-distance remote control.

The same CamSoda platform driving Pollcast previously powered its Bitcast app, which made it possible to tie synced sex toys to fluctuations in cryptocurrency. Because nothing's sexier than Ethereum.

It's hard to know how many bold civic soldiers will actually spend Election Day connected to vibrating sex toys, but CamSoda likes to think some voters will link their libido with our legislature.

"We want people to get excited about voting," said Daryn Parker, CamSoda vice president. "Literally."