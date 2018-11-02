Apple News will give you live midterm election results Nov. 6

Apple

Election Day is nearing. You may have already sent in your mail-in ballot, found your closest polling place or registered to vote, but do you know how you're going to find out the results?

Apple will give you an option. Apple News will transform on the night of Election Day to show real-time election results for races across the country. Apple confirmed the feature to CNET.

In the build up to Election Day, Apple News launched its 2018 Midterm Election section for breaking news, analysis, highlights and other midterm-related coverage. On Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, the 2018 Midterm Election section will turn into a new Election Night section. From there you'll be able to see national election results in real-time and headlines from various publications. You can also break down the House, Senate and Governor races for each state.

The live results will be based on data from the Associated Press and will be updated automatically every minute. When the balance of power in the House or Senate is determined, you'll see a special alert at the top of your feed.

Apple

Apple News is available on the iPad, iPhone and Mac.

Tech has played a big role in this midterm election. Many people are taking to social media to talk about the election and various tech companies have been prompting people to register to vote. And after the 2016 election meddling, there's still the threat of hacking and interference.