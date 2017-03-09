CamSoda

Ever wished you could tap the wisdom of the crowd for feedback on your oral sex moves? Well, if you change your mind, there's now an app for that.

Naughty webcam site CamSoda is launching a mobile-friendly web app that invites you to lick and fondle your device's screen to record how you get down when you go down.

Thursday marks the official debut of O-Cast (careful: link definitely NSFW), which the company says will be "a digital on-demand marketplace that offers a catalog of simulated cunnilingus recordings, uploaded by porn stars, webcam models and amateurs."

In what seems like the clear peak of the sharing economy, oral sex routines from both the public and professionals will be available for download onto compatible vibrators so anyone can get a taste of how you pleasure your phone, as sensations felt later via sex toys.

The recommended smart sex toy is the Lovense Bluetooth Blush, a remotely controlled vibrator that can move to the rhythm of a song. It comes with the added perk of being compatible with the Apple Watch for some even hotter wearable-via-wearable action, if you're that coordinated.

In celebration of both Women's History Month and shameless marketing ploys, CamSoda is offering all recorded cunnilingus downloads for free until March 31. After that, the recordings will be 99 cents each.

O-Cast follows CamSoda's launch last year of BlowCast, a similar catalog of simulated blow jobs that can be experienced via teledildonics, and which, CamSoda says, saw thousands of downloads within the first few days of its launch. Just to be clear, this is all real, including the word teledildonics.

Finally, if you're brave enough to take the internet's input to heart, you can get a basic idea of how satisfying your oral technique is by how many likes it gets in the marketplace.

Of course, there is one thing here that's totally creepy: Who actually wants to lick their phone's screen? One study found 7,000 different types of bacteria in samples from just 17 phones.

E.coli aside, I guess this means the future is officially here. Still no flying cars or hoverboards, but we did get the crowdsourced climax. I guess that's a start, er ... a finish.

