Friday only: Save $30 on Google Stadia starter pack

To celebrate today's release of Doom Eternal, Google has slashed the price of Stadia, its cloud gaming service. The Stadia Premiere Edition bundle usually costs $129 but is marked down today to $99. The bundle includes a Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra and three free months of Stadia Pro. After the free trial, a Stadia Pro subscription costs $10 a month.
The sale on Stadia Premiere Edition ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET on Saturday). Stadia is available internationally but the sale is available only in the U.S.
These two events -- the release of Doom Eternal and the sale -- address the biggest concerns we had in our Google Stadia review: the small number of games available for the platform and its big price. Remember, you'll still need to shell out for games even while you pay $10 a month for the service. Doom Eternal, for example, costs $60 for the Standard Edition and $90 for the Deluxe Edition. Still, we thought gameplay was excellent -- albeit on a web not strained by coronavirusshelter-in-place orders -- running at 60fps at 4K on an HDTV over Wi-Fi, and liked the feel of the Stadia controller. And there are more games on tap for this year after Doom Eternal; Google plans to release 120 games in 2020.
