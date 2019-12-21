Google Stadia vs. Microsoft xCloud: The battle for cloud gaming

Cloud gaming is here, and two streaming services, Google Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud, are taking the lead. Stadia launched on Nov. 19; Microsoft began its xCloud preview in September.
Google is a relative newcomer to the gaming industry compared with powerhouse Microsoft. It's taking a different approach from the Xbox maker by considering its service a platform of its own that provides a means to play games without the need for a console or a gaming PC. Microsoft, on the other hand, is using Project xCloud as an extension of its console.
Here's a quick comparison of the two services:
Google Stadia
Project xCloud
Cost
$129 for Stadia Founder's Edition
$10/month for Stadia Pro
Currently free through the service's preview
Number of games
22 with one exclusive
66 games with four exclusives
Current compatible devices
TVs with Chromecast Ultra
Pixel phones
Laptops and desktops (running Chrome, or using a Chromebook)
Phones running Android 6.0 or greater with Bluetooth version 4.0+
Compatible controllers
Stadia Controller
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4
Xbox One controller
Xbox Adaptive Controller
Mouse and Keyboard
PlayStation 4 DualShock 4
Xbox One controller
Some Bluetooth Controllers
Streaming quality
4K resolution gaming with high-speed internet, but lowers to 720p resolution with slower internet speeds
720p resolution
What's coming
Stadia still has a ways to go before all the features originally announced by Google will be fully implemented. There are also more major titles coming in 2020.
Microsoft has plans to release more features for xCloud as it continues its preview in 2020. The company already revealed that its cloud gaming service will be an integral part of its next console, the Xbox Series X, which means it could officially launch at the same time as the console.
Here's a rundown of what's coming to both services:
Stadia
xCloud
Stream Connect
Integration with Xbox Games pass
Crowd Play
Support for iOS devices, Windows 10 PCs
Family sharing
Xbox 360, original Xbox compatibility
A free version of Stadia with lower stream quality and no free games
Touchscreen support
Support for more Android devices
Latest games as of 12/19
Stadia:
- Borderlands 3
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
xCloud:
- Bomber Crew
- Farming Simulator 17
- For the King
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- MotoGP 19
- Shadow Warrior 2
Discuss: Google Stadia vs. Microsoft xCloud: The battle for cloud gaming
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.