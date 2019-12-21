Google Stadia vs. Microsoft xCloud: The battle for cloud gaming

Google and Microsoft

Cloud gaming is here, and two streaming services, Google Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud, are taking the lead. Stadia launched on Nov. 19; Microsoft began its xCloud preview in September.

Google is a relative newcomer to the gaming industry compared with powerhouse Microsoft. It's taking a different approach from the Xbox maker by considering its service a platform of its own that provides a means to play games without the need for a console or a gaming PC. Microsoft, on the other hand, is using Project xCloud as an extension of its console.

Here's a quick comparison of the two services:

Google Stadia Project xCloud Cost $129 for Stadia Founder's Edition $10/month for Stadia Pro Currently free through the service's preview Number of games 22 with one exclusive 66 games with four exclusives Current compatible devices TVs with Chromecast Ultra Pixel phones Laptops and desktops (running Chrome, or using a Chromebook) Phones running Android 6.0 or greater with Bluetooth version 4.0+ Compatible controllers Stadia Controller PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Xbox One controller Xbox Adaptive Controller Mouse and Keyboard PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Xbox One controller Some Bluetooth Controllers Streaming quality 4K resolution gaming with high-speed internet, but lowers to 720p resolution with slower internet speeds 720p resolution

What's coming

Stadia still has a ways to go before all the features originally announced by Google will be fully implemented. There are also more major titles coming in 2020.

Microsoft has plans to release more features for xCloud as it continues its preview in 2020. The company already revealed that its cloud gaming service will be an integral part of its next console, the Xbox Series X, which means it could officially launch at the same time as the console.

Here's a rundown of what's coming to both services:

Stadia xCloud Stream Connect Integration with Xbox Games pass Crowd Play Support for iOS devices, Windows 10 PCs Family sharing Xbox 360, original Xbox compatibility A free version of Stadia with lower stream quality and no free games Touchscreen support Support for more Android devices

Latest games as of 12/19

Stadia:

Borderlands 3

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

xCloud: