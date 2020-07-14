Today only: Get your favorite Razer gaming gear up to 50% off at Amazon

Razer is a downright iconic brand for gaming gear, with some of the hands-down best gaming controllers and laptops you can buy. If you'd like to add something with Razer's triple-headed-snake logo to your PC rig, then today (and only today) is your lucky day. There's a slew of .

You can browse the Razer sale landing page, or check out what I think are some of the most interesting deals on flagship Razer products.

Razer The Basilisk X HyperSpeed is one of the best wireless gaming mice you can buy with a 16,000 DPI sensor, six programmable buttons and 450 hours of battery life. It connects with Bluetooth or Razer's own 2.4GHz high-speed, low latency wireless network when you plug in a USB dongle.

Razer Razer's BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard uses Razer's own proprietary switches (you can choose from clicky, silent and linear options). It's chock full of features, like RGB lighting, full macro support, 5 on-board profiles as well as USB and audio ports on the side.

Razer The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a respected mid-range gaming headset. It includes 7.1-channel virtual surround, a retractable noise-isolating microphone and earcup cushions that include comfort channels to reduce pressure on eyeglasses.

Razer The Razer DeathAdder is one of the most revered names in gaming mice. It's a simple, inexpensive mouse with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustments, mechanical switches rated for 10-million clicks and a comfortable, ergonomic form factor. This isn't the newer DeathAdder v2, which is selling for $70.

Razer Want a Razer gaming laptop? Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti Max Q video card, 512GB SSD and a 1080p full HD display, along with Thunderbolt 3 and a Windows Hello-compatible webcam.

