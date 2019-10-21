Tim Cook named chairman of Chinese business school

Tsinghua University

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been appointed chairman of the advisory board for the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management. Cook, who hosted the meeting where the selection was announced, will serve a three-year term as the board's chairman, according to minutes of the meeting.

Cook has been a member of the board since 2013 and takes over for Breyer Capital founder and CEO Jim Breyer, the school said. Cook said in a speech during the meeting that he hopes to spend his time as chairman promoting development of the college and improving the school's economic curriculum.

The appointment comes as Apple grapples with rising tension between China and Hong Kong over pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous region. Earlier this month, Apple removed HKmap.live, a mapping app that crowdsources the location of police and protesters in Hong Kong, from the App Store, saying it violated the store's guidelines by allowing protesters in Hong Kong to ambush police and threaten public safety.

US businesses have been criticized for trying to maintain access to one of the globe's biggest markets by playing along with China's communist government. China is Apple's third-largest market for sales, and the company assembles most of its products there.

