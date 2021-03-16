Tiger Woods signs exclusive video game deal with publisher 2K

2K

Tiger Woods, y'all, has partnered with publisher 2K Games. He will act as Executive Director and consultant with the company as it creates future entires to the PGA Tour 2K series of video games. The deal is exclusive, so only 2K and its subsidiaries will be able to make golfing sims featuring Woods and his likeness.

Game publisher 2K also acquired developer HB Studios Multimedia Ltd, the team behind the recent game PGA Tour 2K21. As part of the exclusive deal with Woods, 2K also partnered with Woods TGR Foundation, which creates and supports community based programs to help underserved children.

Woods has a storied golfing career and is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. 2K announced the news in a blog post on Tuesday. "Through our new partnership and acquisition of HB Studios, we've reaffirmed our commitment to the PGA TOUR 2K franchise," said David Ismailer, President at 2K, in the announcement.

In another quote in the blog post, Ishmailer noted Woods recent car accident, "Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery."

CNET's sister site Gamespot gave PGA Tour 2K21 a positive review noting it is "for purists and newcomers alike."