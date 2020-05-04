CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple MacBook Pro reveal Star Wars Day, May the 4th Wunderlist alternatives Apple Watch 6 rumors Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer Apple earnings

Thor director Taika Waititi to helm and co-write a Star Wars movie

It's a May the 4th surprise. Waititi previously directed The Mandalorian season finale and played IG-11 in the show.

Listen
- 00:23
gettyimages-1205407903

This man will make a Star War.

 Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Taika Waititi is diving back into a galaxy far, far away to direct and co-write a Star Wars movie, Lucasfilm revealed in a May the 4th surprise. Waititi rose to pop culture fame when he helmed 2017 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thor: Ragnarok and directed the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian last year.

Waititi also played deadly assassin droid IG-11 in the Disney Plus show, as well as Korg in the MCU, so expect him to show up (likely as a CGI robot or alien) in his Star Wars movie as well. Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote Sam Mendes' 1917 last year, will write the screenplay with Waititi.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney Plus recognizes Star Wars Day, big tech companies...
1:30

This isn't the only project Waititi's working on for Lucasfilm owner Disney. He revealed last month he's about four or five script drafts into Thor: Love and Thunder.

The company also confirmed that Leslye Headland, who co-created Russian Doll on Netflix, will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on a new Star Wars show for Disney Plus, as reported by Variety last month.

Neither Waititi's movie nor Headland's show have release dates yet.