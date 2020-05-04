Thor director Taika Waititi to helm and co-write a Star Wars movie

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Taika Waititi is diving back into a galaxy far, far away to direct and co-write a Star Wars movie, Lucasfilm revealed in a May the 4th surprise. Waititi rose to pop culture fame when he helmed 2017 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thor: Ragnarok and directed the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian last year.

Waititi also played deadly assassin droid IG-11 in the Disney Plus show, as well as Korg in the MCU, so expect him to show up (likely as a CGI robot or alien) in his Star Wars movie as well. Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who co-wrote Sam Mendes' 1917 last year, will write the screenplay with Waititi.

This isn't the only project Waititi's working on for Lucasfilm owner Disney. He revealed last month he's about four or five script drafts into Thor: Love and Thunder.

The company also confirmed that Leslye Headland, who co-created Russian Doll on Netflix, will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner on a new Star Wars show for Disney Plus, as reported by Variety last month.

Neither Waititi's movie nor Headland's show have release dates yet.