This Xbox One X 1TB is hard to beat at just $260

Microsoft

We see a lot of deals for the Xbox One S, but the powerful Xbox One X -- the console I feel the need to put on a fancier shirt to play -- sees fewer sale prices. That's why I'm excited about this exclusive deal for Cheapskate readers. DailySteals is offering an when you apply coupon code CNETXBX at checkout.

The trade-off is that this console is factory refurbished, but because Microsoft did the refurb, it has a full one-year warranty. For comparison, you can find an right now. The Amazon version is $20 more and isn't factory refurbished, so it only includes Amazon's shorter 90-day warranty.

By now, you surely know the details: The Xbox One X is the most powerful version of the console, equipped with a 2.3GHz CPU and able to play true 4K games (not simply upscaled 1080p games, like the Xbox One S does). And it's going to continue to be the best Xbox console until the Xbox Series X debuts (hopefully -- assuming the pandemic doesn't slow the process down) late this year. You can read the full CNET review of the Xbox One X if you need all the details.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X specs revealed, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra...