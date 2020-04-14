We see a lot of deals for the Xbox One S, but the powerful Xbox One X -- the console I feel the need to put on a fancier shirt to play -- sees fewer sale prices. That's why I'm excited about this exclusive deal for Cheapskate readers. DailySteals is offering an Xbox One X 1TB with wireless controller for $260 when you apply coupon code CNETXBX at checkout.
The trade-off is that this console is factory refurbished, but because Microsoft did the refurb, it has a full one-year warranty. For comparison, you can find an Xbox One X 1TB refurb on Amazon right now. The Amazon version is $20 more and isn't factory refurbished, so it only includes Amazon's shorter 90-day warranty.
By now, you surely know the details: The Xbox One X is the most powerful version of the console, equipped with a 2.3GHz CPU and able to play true 4K games (not simply upscaled 1080p games, like the Xbox One S does). And it's going to continue to be the best Xbox console until the Xbox Series X debuts (hopefully -- assuming the pandemic doesn't slow the process down) late this year. You can read the full CNET review of the Xbox One X if you need all the details.
Discuss: This Xbox One X 1TB is hard to beat at just $260
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.