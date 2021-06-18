This adorable wireless mini-printer fits in your pocket and costs just $35 (save $10)

Aibecy

The word "adorable" doesn't usually apply to printers, but the PeriPage is not most printers. It's not only battery-powered and ink-free, but also styled to look like a bear. Because why not?

It normally sells for $45, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Ristar has the with promo code CNETPRIME01. That code should work with all eight of the available colors (which just add to the adorableness factor).

Measuring roughly three inches square and 1.6 inches thick, the PeriPage pairs with your phone via Bluetooth, runs on a rechargeable battery and prints on rolls of thermal paper.

That paper is available in different colors (here are , for example), but you can also print on 57mm rolls of stickers and labels. Needless to say, the applications are fairly endless: gift tags, jar labels, shopping lists, return-address labels and so on.

You can even print photos, though don't expect anything fancy: They're 200-dpi resolution and grayscale. That said, these days low-quality instant photography is all the rage, so if you want to try your hand at Lomo-style printing, the PeriPage can give you that look.

What's more, there's no ink to buy, ever, and no clogged nozzles to deal with. The PeriPage should print perfectly for years -- and quite affordably, because thermal paper is cheap.

There's a bit of a learning curve to the companion app, which offers a variety of print options (including OCR, banner printing and downloadable templates) but isn't super-intuitive.

That complaint aside, I really like this thing. It's cute, portable, versatile and kind of a steal at $35.

Your thoughts?

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest pricing.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.