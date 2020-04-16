Muzili

Now that we're doing a lot more cooking and baking at home, we're reaching for our kitchen scale a lot more. (Who knew it was so important to get flour measurements exactly right?) But this junky old analog thing is long overdue for replacement. And I just found one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you apply promo code QQY5ED3E at checkout. It typically sells for $30; the lowest it's ever been before is $24.

This is a digital kitchen scale that can quickly toggle between four measuring units: grams, milliliters, fluid ounces and pounds/ounces. Maximum weight supported: 5,000 grams, or about 11 pounds. (Pro tip: You could use this as a postal scale as well.)

You can also pair it with an app that can show you things like the number of calories in the apple you're weighing or the nutritional value of X amount of meat. This could definitely come in handy for folks who need to carefully monitor what they eat and how much of it.

Interestingly, there's also a coffee-timer function in the app, ostensibly so you can get more precise brewing for things like pour-over coffee -- though I have no idea whether that's actually useful or how well it works.

Whether or not you use any of the app features, this is still a digital scale that's priced below many models that aren't smart. I'm in for one.

Your thoughts?

