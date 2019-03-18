This Samsung all-in-one printer is just $50

Samsung

Need to print in color? Move along, nothing to see here.

If you're good with monochrome printing, however, don't move: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Office Depot has the Samsung Xpress M2070W monochrome laser all-in-one printer for $49.99 shipped. Regular price: $129.99.

Sorry to say you can't lop yet another 20 percent off that price via Office Depot's advertised promotion; this doesn't qualify. However, you can score a 4-percent rebate via TopCashback. And make no mistake: $50 is already a killer deal.

The M2070W is a compact home-office printer with a 150-sheet input tray. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity and supports all the important wireless options: AirPrint, Google Cloud Print and printing via Samsung apps.

It can crank out pages at up to 21 per minute and make copies at roughly the same speed. You can scan in color, of course, but it's a flatbed, so you'll have to do pages one at a time. (The lack of an auto-document feeder may be the dealbreaker for some.)

When evaluating any printer, you should check the price of consumables. I did it for you: Compatible toner cartridges can easily be found for as low as $20.

Surprisingly, there are no user reviews of this model on Office Depot's site. Reviews I found elsewhere are mostly positive, with the exception of a handful on Amazon (where the printer is available only from third-party sellers). However, nearly all the negative reviews there date back to 2015; newer ratings are much higher. Not entirely sure what to make of that, but the advantage of buying from a brick-and-mortar is that if you don't like the product, it's pretty easy to return it.

If you happen to own this printer already, by all means hit the comments and share your own review.

Read more: The best printers for 2019

HBO Now deal!

Do you subscribe to HBO only during new seasons of certain shows? Like, say, Game of Thrones? Here's your chance to save a few bucks on the service.

HBO

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering $25 HBO Now gift cards for $20. In-store pickup is free, or you can score free shipping with orders of at least $35. Either way: no sales tax!

Ah, but how to make the math work in your favor? HBO Now costs $15 per month, so won't you end up with a $10 credit and have to spend an extra $5 to get a second month?

Actually, no. As explained in HBO's gift-card terms, the full amount of the value is applied to your subscription, which means you'll get $25' worth of the service -- roughly 6.5 weeks. Therefore, depending on how much HBO you want, it might be worth buying two or even three of the cards.

