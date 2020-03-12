Biuble

Feeling a little stressed right now? You and the rest of the world. Time to dive into meditation, yoga, family board games and other stress-relievers -- and maybe a massage gun as well? This is one of the best deals I've ever seen: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Apg has the with code M8E9K76E. (If that link leads you to a different seller, it's likely because Apg is sold out -- in which case the code won't work.)

Theragun is probably the best-known brand when it comes to this new breed of massagers, though this Biuble model more closely resembles the Hyperice Hypervolt line. And it's one of countless knockoffs you'll see floating around Amazon with similarly weird brand names.

Don't let that dissuade you, though. I bought something similar about a year ago, and it's been great. (Your mileage may vary, of course.) This one offers three speed modes and 20 speed adjustments -- not sure I fully understand the distinction, but OK. It comes with four interchangeable heads, though it's missing a U-shaped one, designed for the spine, that I see with most other massagers.

The rechargeable battery is good for three to six hours of operation, and there's a carrying case for stowing the gun, attachments and charger.

The massager has just eight user ratings at the moment, and as I see quite often these days, Fakespot says they're all bogus, whereas ReviewMeta says they're all legit. (Curiously, one of the reviews mentions that it comes with six massage heads, not four -- and has photos to prove it.)

My advice: Try it out, see if you like it. If not, return it.

Your thoughts?

This family-size air-fryer oven is on sale for $79 (save $74)

How are you fixed for counter space? If you've got plenty to spare, check out the (plus $5 for shipping). It's available from Meh, today only and while supplies last.

This thing is a beast, so tall that it might not fit under the average-height kitchen cupboard. But it does all the usual air-fryer-oven things, including baking, roasting, dehydrating and even, er, rotisserie-ing. It might also be better than most air-fryers when it comes to making French fries, thanks to an included rotating basket.

There's (though with a few extra accessories); it's currently priced at $153 and has a 4.4-star average rating from over 1,500 buyers.

I think if you've been eyeballing an oven like this and want one big enough to cook for a family, it's definitely worth a look.

