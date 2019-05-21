This lifetime VPN Unlimited subscription protects 5 devices for just $29

KeepSolid

Are you using a VPN? You should be, especially if you frequently connect to public Wi-Fi networks on your phone, tablet and/or laptop. There are free options out there, but I agree with ZDNet's David Gerwitz that free VPNs are not a risk worth taking.

Fortunately, a VPN doesn't have to be expensive -- at least if you take advantage of this deal. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a lifetime VPN Unlimited subscription (5 devices) for $29 with promo code CNETVPN10.

This isn't the absolute lowest price ever on VPN Unlimited, but it's close. If you were to purchase it directly from developer KeepSolid, it would cost you $200.

A VPN (virtual private network) can keep hackers at bay when you connect to open Wi-Fi networks -- like the one on the airplane or at Starbucks. It does so by making your connection less visible to the outside world. Without a VPN, a hacker could capture your login info when you sign into, say, your bank or Gmail account.

The subscription affords protection on up to five devices, with support for all the major platforms: Android, iOS, Linux, Mac and Windows. VPN Unlimited has servers in over 70 countries.

CNET hasn't yet reviewed it, which is why you won't find it on the otherwise comprehensive list of the best VPN services for 2019. I've used it on occasion, while traveling, and found it perfectly reliable.

However, while I'm no expert on the subject, I do know there are two key considerations when evaluating any VPN: speed and privacy. I tested the former while connected to my home network and got this result:

As you can see, VPN Unlimited cut my download performance just about in half. Does that matter when you're starting at 100 Mbps? Hardly. But if you're connecting to a public Wi-Fi network that's giving you only, say, 5 Mbps? Then it might become a factor. It all depends on what you're doing when you're online. Email and web browsing? A 50% performance hit will likely go unnoticed. Streaming video? Maybe noticed.

The other concern is privacy: Does the VPN provider, itself, monitor your online activities? If so, to what end? My advice: Read KeepSolid's privacy policy, and do likewise for any other VPN you're thinking about using. I'll simply say this particular developer has been around for many years and offers a variety of products, not just this one. I'd be more suspicious of a one-trick-pony operation.

I like having VPN Unlimited on hand for those times when I connect to public Wi-Fi, and I definitely like this one-and-done pricing. Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Two super-affordable gift ideas for Dad

Father's Day is coming (June 16, if you're curious), and if your dad is anything like this dad right here, you can't go wrong with tools. Especially fun, gadgety tools, like these two from Tacklife.

First up: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure is $25.82 with promo code ORE2WOFO. It normally runs $38.

These things blow ordinary tape-measures out of the water. For starters, it can measure area and volume, not just distance. This particular model also features a backlit screen, two bubble levels and a waterproof/shockproof/dustproof design. It runs on a pair of AAA batteries (included).

Next up: The Tacklife ELY01 rechargeable arc lighter is just $7 with promo code 5MJTEWZF, by far the lowest price I've seen. It's normally $13.

This thing blows matches and propane lighters out of the water. For starters, it has a gooseneck, so it can light where you need it to light. It's windproof, because there's no actual flame to blow out. And it won't ever run out of propane, because it relies on a rechargeable battery that's good for up to 1,000 uses (!) between charges.

The only caveat: If you use it to light candles, wax can get on the tip, which can prevent the arc from lightning. Just scrape off the wax with your thumbnail and you should be back in business.

More Father's Day gift ideas to come!

