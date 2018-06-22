Halter

Cheeps! I need a vacation -- so I'm taking one. You'll have to live without me for the next couple weeks, but fear not: I've lined up a few sweet deals that'll pop up while I'm gone, and CNET has a deep bench of awesome cheapskates to fill in the gaps.

Speaking of benches, are you tired of sitting all day? Maybe you've thought about getting one of those stand-up desks -- right until you looked at the prices. A decent adjustable one usually runs at least $150, with pricier, motorized models selling for 2-4 times as much.

Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Halter ED-600 preassembled height-adjustable sit-stand desk in cherry for $109.99 shipped -- the cheapest its ever been. Normally, it sells for $170.

The 35-inch-wide ED-600 can accommodate a laptop alongside a full-size monitor, or two side-by-side monitors, or pretty much any configuration you prefer.

My setup: A laptop tucked alongside (and partially behind) a full-size desktop monitor, with a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard connected to the former. When I need to pick up and go, I just unplug the monitor's HDMI cable.

Ultimately, the goal is to keep your keyboard at a comfortable typing level while elevating your monitor to a comfortable viewing level. That can take a little experimentation, especially when the desk is in the "seated" position, but it's do-able. I find that I'm happiest standing for about 30 minutes, then sitting for about the same and so on.

The ED-600 isn't motorized, obviously, but just squeeze two handles and gas-spring pistons let you adjust the desk to whatever height you want.

That said, according to at least a few Amazon reviews (which average out to an impressive 4.7 stars), you may need to give the desk a little boost on the way up, especially if you have a big monitor or an all-in-one up top.



Likewise, check the measurements and make sure this will accommodate the computer gear you already own.

I recently acquired something very similar, and I'm very happy with it. Sitting all day just isn't good for you, but I also don't want a desk that forces me to stand all day (and/or makes it difficult to switch between the two positions). The ED-600 is an attractive solution that's also more affordable than it's ever been.

Your thoughts?

CNET

Bonus deal: Calling all PC gamers! Want to sling games from your PC to your TV? Here's a deal you can't possibly beat: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Steam is selling the Steam Link for just $2.50 (plus around $8 for shipping). It originally cost $50.

The Link establishes a wired or wireless connection between your PC and your TV, giving you full access to your Steam library (among other things) via the latter. You have a variety of controller options, including wired/wireless Xbox controllers, the Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710 and mouse/keyboard.

Oh, and there's one more perk: You can now use a Steam Link to play PC games on your Android device. Granted, not a lot of those games translate well to a small screen, let alone a touchscreen. But the option is there if you want it. (Read Lori Grunin's first take on the new Steam Link app.)

Bonus deal No. 2: Wouldn't it be nice... if you could get a Beach Boys album for free? You can:

For a limited time, Google Play is offering the Beach Boys' "Icon" absolutely free. Why? Don't know, don't care. I do know that it contains 11 beloved classics, including "Good Vibrations," "Help Me, Rhonda" and "I Get Around." (Also available free: Ariana Grande's "My Everything.")

Of course, the usual rules apply: You need a Google account with a credit card on file. Once you've added the album to your library, you can listen pretty much anywhere -- or download the entire thing as DRM-free MP3s.

Monoprice

Bonus deal No. 3: Calling all audiophiles! Need an amp to accompany your newfound (or newly rekindled) love of vinyl? Love the old-school look (and sound) of tubes? I've got just the thing.

For a limited time, Monoprice is offering Cheapskate readers the Monoprice 13194 25 Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier with Bluetooth for $99.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code RICK13194 at checkout. It normally sells for $140.

Just plug in a CD player or turntable, then connect your speakers. (There's also a full-size headphone jack if you really want to get old-school.) The amp promises warmer sound than digital sources normally deliver, plus that newfangled Bluetooth thing for streaming types.

The user reviews are mostly very positive, though I do recommend perusing them. There's some great insight from real audiophiles, along with a few disturbing reviews about amp reliability.

