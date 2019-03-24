This giant R2-D2 is actually an observatory

Lucasfilm

If you're going to be lecturing at a university about Star Wars and other popular sci-fi movies, you might as well leave your mark in the geekiest way possible.

That's exactly what Professor Hubert Zitt did while teaching at the University of Kaiserslautern in Germany.

Professor Zitt recruited a small team that included his father-in-law, Horst Helle, the master painter Klaus Ruffing and student volunteers to transform the university's domed-topped Zweibrücken Observatory into a giant version of the Star Wars astromech R2-D2.

While the Star Wars makeover took place in September 2018, fans around the world have just started to take notice.

Even Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted about it on Friday with the caption, "R2-D2 Observatory Transformed Germans Into Giant Nerds."

This isn't the first university observatory to get a Star Wars makeover. Minnesota's Goodsell Observatory at Carleton College was made to look like R2-D2 back in 2010.

