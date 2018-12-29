2019 sci-fi and geeky movies to freak out about

[MUSIC]
2019 is a big year at the movies and we hope you like superheroes and sequels cuz that's what's coming.
But I think there's some original movies in there too, let's dive in.
Comics, yes, it's another huge year for superheroes.
DC has good guy Shazam and bad guy The Joker on the slate.
Shazam looks like a lot of fun and could be the most light hearted family friendly DC movie of recent years.
On the Marvel side of the tracks, we finally get to meet Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, in March.
It's set in a strange and fantastic realm that's impossible for us to imagine, the 1990s.
And a few weeks later, Marvel builds to Avengers Endgame, where we Finally find out what happened after Infinity war.
Get ready for all the emotions.
Disney is remaking not one, not two, but three of it's classic animated movies.
Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King all gonna make cutting edge CGI.
Look out for other Disney remakes when the streaming service, Disney Plus launches in 2019
[MUSIC]
We mentioned original movies, didn't we?
We did.
[UNKNOWN] follows the smash hit Get Out with another socially conscious chiller entitled Us.
Black Panther stars [UNKNOWN] and [UNKNOWN] star.
Quinton Tarantino is back and he's recruiting the stars of new Hollywood to a tale of old Hollywood He stars in Django Unchained, and Inglorious Basterds.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt play actors caught up in the horrifying Charles Manson murders in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which also features Margot Robbie and Damien Lewis, and real life movie stars Sharon Tate and Steve McQueen.
Out on the ocean wave, Tom Hanks stars in Greyhound, about a naval convoy menaced by deadly U-boats.
It's set in World War II, and Hank's the captain of a ship, so it's kind of Saving Private Ryan meets Captain Phillips.
Better heads will be in for a treat with Ford V Ferrari which explores the most amazing rivalry over the Lemonds four hour endurance race.
Kristin Bale and Matt Damon get behind wheel for that one.
Netflix recruits the dream team of American Mod movies, Martin Scorcesi, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Harvey Cartel, and Joe Pesci Starring the Irishman, which uses high-tech CGI to de-age the old fellas back into Goodfellas.
That's funny?
You think I'm funny?
I'm here to amuse you?
I'm a clown?
Mother [BLEEP], I will [BLEEP] you in the [BLEEP] [BLEEP].
Also coming in 2019, is Detective Pikachu, and I've got nothing.
See you at the movies!
