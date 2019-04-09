See Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon sets over nearly 20 years

This Mini Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 4488) came out in 2003 and had only 87 pieces in the set. This would have been perfect for any fan new to building Lego sets. Sadly, it's a retired product.
Here's another look at the Mini Millennium Falcon. The set also contained interchangeable parts to build a Y-wing Fighter if you already had additional parts from 4489 Mini AT-AT, 4490 Mini Republic Gunship and 4491 Mini MTT.
As one of the largest Star Wars Classic sets, this Millennium Falcon toy (Lego product number 4504) debuted in 2004 and had a total of 985 pieces. The set includes a Hoth version of the Millennium Falcon, along with figures for Han Solo, a Snowtrooper, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO. This retired Lego set also had an E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster for the Snowtrooper.
Back in 2007, the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 10179) was considered to be the largest Lego set ever produced measuring 33" (84 cm) long by 22" (56 cm) wide and 8.3" (21 cm) tall. This retired set had 5,197 pieces and a whopping 311-page instruction manual.
This Mid-scale Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 7778) hit stores back in 2009 as part of Star Wars 10th Anniversary Line set. The now-retired set had 356 pieces and was considered too small to fit normal-sized minifigures.
This Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 7965) that launched in 2011, had 1,254 pieces that built a large Millennium Falcon model. The retired set came complete with six minifigures of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Ben Kenobi, Princess Leia Organa and Darth Vader with assorted weapons.
The Millennium Falcon Microfighter (Lego product number 75030) came out in 2014 and had 94 pieces in the small set. The Microfighter (now retired) featured a quad laser cannon with two missiles and a mini cockpit on top for Han Solo to sit in.
The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 75105) came out in 2015 and consisted of 1,329 pieces. Once built, you could open up the hull plates to reveal cool details inside including the main hold with seating area with a holochess board, a hyperdrive, storage for spring-loaded shooter ammo and even a secret compartment. The Millennium Falcon measured over 5" (14cm) high, 18" (47cm) long and 12" (32cm) wide.
The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon also included six minifigures of the characters Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech and a Kanjiklub Gang Member with assorted weapons. There was also a BB-8 Astromech Droid. The set has since been retired.
This massive Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 75192) debuted in 2017 and consisted of an impressive 7,541 pieces. Not only was it considered the largest Lego model ever sold at the time, it also had a hefty price of $799.99 (roughly £591, AU$1,075). The model had intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a cockpit that could fit four figures. This Millennium Falcon measured over 8" (21cm) high, 33" (84cm) long and 22" (56cm) wide.
The Large Millennium Falcon set also included four classic crew minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, as well as three Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures of older Han Solo, Rey and Finn. There was also a BB-8 droid, two buildable porgs and a buildable mynock creature.
This Millennium Falcon Microfighter toy (Lego product number 75193) debuted in 2018, and retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13). This Lego set is 92 pieces and has authentic detailing like the stud shooters and space for the Chewbacca minifigure to sit in the cockpit.
This Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set (Lego product number 75212) also debuted in 2018, and retails for $169.99 (roughly £126, AU$229). This Millennium Falcon is modeled after the ship featured in the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and has 1,414 pieces. It features a two-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, two spring-loaded shooters, a sensor dish, a ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with two gunner seats, plus a detachable escape craft.
The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon also includes six minifigures of young Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite and a Kessel Operations Droid, plus a DD-BD droid from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Once built, the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon measures over 4" (11cm) high, 18" (48cm) long and 11" (30cm) wide.