See Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon sets over nearly 20 years

Millennium Falcon Lego - 2000

Lego is celebrating 20 years of Star Wars sets ahead of this weekend's Star Wars Celebration Chicago, and with that let's take a look back at every Lego Millennium Falcon set dating back to 2000.

This Millennium Falcon model (Lego product number 7190) originally launched in 2000. The set consisted of 663 pieces. Sadly, this set is retired, which means it's no longer for sale.

Originally published May 9, 2018.
Update, April 9, 2019: Updated for the 20th anniversary of Lego Star Wars.

Photo:Lego
1
of 17

Mini Millennium Falcon - 2003

This Mini Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 4488) came out in 2003 and had only 87 pieces in the set. This would have been perfect for any fan new to building Lego sets. Sadly, it's a retired product. 

Photo:Lego
2
of 17

Mini Millennium Falcon - 2003

Here's another look at the Mini Millennium Falcon. The set also contained interchangeable parts to build a Y-wing Fighter if you already had additional parts from 4489 Mini AT-AT, 4490 Mini Republic Gunship and 4491 Mini MTT. 

Photo:Lego
3
of 17

Classic set Millennium Falcon - 2004

As one of the largest Star Wars Classic sets, this Millennium Falcon toy (Lego product number 4504) debuted in 2004 and had a total of 985 pieces. The set includes a Hoth version of the Millennium Falcon, along with figures for Han Solo, a Snowtrooper, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO. This retired Lego set also had an E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster for the Snowtrooper. 

Photo:Lego
4
of 17

Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon - 2007

Back in 2007, the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 10179) was considered to be the largest Lego set ever produced measuring 33" (84 cm) long by 22" (56 cm) wide and 8.3" (21 cm) tall. This retired set had 5,197 pieces and a whopping 311-page instruction manual. 

Photo:Lego
5
of 17

Mid-scale Millennium Falcon - 2009

This Mid-scale Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 7778) hit stores back in 2009 as part of Star Wars 10th Anniversary Line set. The now-retired set had 356 pieces and was considered too small to fit normal-sized minifigures. 

Photo:Lego
6
of 17

Millennium Falcon - 2011

This Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 7965) that launched in 2011, had 1,254 pieces that built a large Millennium Falcon model. The retired set came complete with six minifigures of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Ben Kenobi, Princess Leia Organa and Darth Vader with assorted weapons.

Photo:Lego
7
of 17

Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 2014

The Millennium Falcon Microfighter (Lego product number 75030) came out in 2014 and had 94 pieces in the small set.  The Microfighter (now retired) featured a quad laser cannon with two missiles and a mini cockpit on top for Han Solo to sit in. 

Photo:Lego
8
of 17

Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 2014

Here's another look at the Millennium Falcon Microfighter and the Han Solo minifigure, who came with a blaster pistol. The Lego toy measured over 15" (38cm) wide and 4" (10cm) tall.

Photo:Lego
9
of 17

The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon - 2015

The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 75105) came out in 2015 and consisted of 1,329 pieces. Once built, you could open up the hull plates to reveal cool details inside including the main hold with seating area with a holochess board, a hyperdrive, storage for spring-loaded shooter ammo and even a secret compartment. The Millennium Falcon measured over 5" (14cm) high, 18" (47cm) long and 12" (32cm) wide.

Photo:Lego
10
of 17

The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon - 2015

The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon also included six minifigures of the characters Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech and a Kanjiklub Gang Member with assorted weapons. There was also a BB-8 Astromech Droid. The set has since been retired. 

Photo:Lego
11
of 17

Large Millennium Falcon - 2017

This massive Millennium Falcon (Lego product number 75192) debuted in 2017 and consisted of an impressive 7,541 pieces. Not only was it considered the largest Lego model ever sold at the time, it also had a hefty price of $799.99 (roughly £591, AU$1,075). The model had intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a cockpit that could fit four figures. This Millennium Falcon measured over 8" (21cm) high, 33" (84cm) long and 22" (56cm) wide. 

Photo:Lego
12
of 17

Large Millennium Falcon - 2017

The Large Millennium Falcon set also included four classic crew minifigures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, as well as three Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures of older Han Solo, Rey and Finn. There was also a BB-8 droid, two buildable porgs and a buildable mynock creature.

Photo:Lego
13
of 17

Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 2018

This Millennium Falcon Microfighter toy (Lego product number 75193) debuted in 2018, and retails for $9.99 (roughly £7, AU$13). This Lego set is 92 pieces and has authentic detailing like the stud shooters and space for the Chewbacca minifigure to sit in the cockpit.

Photo:Lego
14
of 17

Millennium Falcon Microfighter - 2018

The Millennium Falcon Microfighter toy -- which included a Chewbacca minifigure and his bowcaster -- measures over 1" (4cm) high, 3" (8cm) long and 3" (8cm) wide.

Photo:Lego
15
of 17

Kessel Run Millennium Falcon - 2018

This Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set (Lego product number 75212) also debuted in 2018, and retails for $169.99 (roughly £126, AU$229). This Millennium Falcon is modeled after the ship featured in the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and has 1,414 pieces. It features a two-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy, two spring-loaded shooters, a sensor dish, a ramp, rotating top and bottom laser turrets with two gunner seats, plus a detachable escape craft. 

Photo:Lego
16
of 17

Kessel Run Millennium Falcon - 2018

The Kessel Run Millennium Falcon also includes six minifigures of young Han Solo, Chewbacca, Qi'ra, Lando Calrissian, Quay Tolsite and a Kessel Operations Droid, plus a DD-BD droid from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Once built, the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon measures over 4" (11cm) high, 18" (48cm) long and 11" (30cm) wide. 

Photo:Lego
17
of 17
