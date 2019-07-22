This Brother P-Touch personal label printer is a steal at $10

Brother

Like a slow-cooker or the internet, a label-maker is one of those things that, once you start using it, you wonder how you ever got along without it.

Entry-level labelers typically run about $25-$30, but not today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Brother P-Touch PT-M95 for $9.99. Regular price: $24.99.

In case Amazon's sale ends prematurely, or you just prefer to shop elsewhere, Staples also has the PT-M95 for $9.99. And if there's a store near you, you might be able to pick it up there immediately.

This is something everyone needs to own, am I right? They're useful for labeling personal stuff, file folders, cabinet doors and drawers, storage bins... you name it. (Aside: I can't look at a label-maker without thinking of the eponymous Seinfeld episode. The question is, if you give someone one of these as a gift, will it get regifted?)

To create a label, you just type on the QWERTY keyboard. The LCD is large and easy to read, but narrow, showing only about 12 characters at a time. (A similar Dymo model shows only 10, though. Twelve is better.)

The PT-M95 offers nine font styles, 10 framing options and over 200 symbols. It runs off four AAA batteries (not included), and that's your only power option -- this model doesn't offer an AC adapter. It also lacks a memory, which is a bummer if you routinely print the same labels.

As with any printer, you should always look at the cost of consumables -- in this case tape cartridges. Good news: You can get Brother-branded ones for pretty cheap, and there are plenty of inexpensive third-party options as well.

One caveat: If you check the user reviews, you'll see that some buyers encountered an issue: a low-battery message even with fresh batteries installed. However, the machine apparently continues to work just fine despite the message, so that's more of an annoyance than a deal-breaker.

And for $10, I'd be willing to overlook that annoyance. Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Get a free Lightning cable when you donate to Carbonfund.org

Trees good. Deforestation bad. With that in mind, the folks at Nomad are offering a free rugged 1.5-meter Lightning cable when you make a donation to Carbonfund.org -- an organization planting trees in Brazil to help fight deforestation.

When you donate $5, $10 or $20 (good for five, 10 and 20 trees, respectively), Nomad will send 100% of that money to Carbonfund and then send you one of its super high-grade MFi-certified Lightning cables. These originally sold for $24.95.

Great cause, great cable, win-win. While you're at it, check out the deeply discounted phone cases and accessories in Nomad's outlet store. For example: $50 leather folio cases for various phones are on sale for $15.

Don't-miss deals that are still available

Every so often, I'll toss in a list of great deals that seem to be ongoing, or at least that recur regularly.

