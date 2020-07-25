This 2K webcam is your $32 social distancing antidote

Depstech

Shortly after the world began to work from home a few months back, I was surprised to discover that my laptop didn't even come with a webcam. It wasn't a feature I had cared about until that moment. The bad news for you is that, even if your laptop does have a webcam, chances are you've noticed that it's kind of terrible. And whether you're prepping for a return to school-at-home or just more of the same Zoom calls with Bob from accounting, now might be a good time to step up your video-call quality at a discount. The when you apply the 20% coupon on the product page.

Already one of the more affordable 2K webcams on Amazon, this Depstech is a good deal right now. (It was actually a little better yesterday when the deal would have netted you the webcam for $30 flat, but $32 is still a good deal.)

The camera captures 2,560x1,440 QHD video -- roughly four times resolution of the HD webcam that comes with many laptops -- and uses dual microphones to apply automatic noise reduction on your audio. It also performs automatic exposure compensation, which can help if you're in a dim room or backlit and appearing in shadow. The camera mounts to the top of your laptop or desktop monitor, or it can stand on its own on the desktop.

This plug-and-play webcam is virtually universal; it works with pretty much all versions of Windows (including XP, 7, 8, and 10) as well as the Mac.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.