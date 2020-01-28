Sceptre

Tired of hunching over your laptop? Consider connecting a desktop monitor, something that will give you a larger screen and, potentially, more ergonomic setup. Amazon has a bunch of monitors (and laptops) on sale today, with one notable standout: The Sceptre E225W-19203R 22-inch LED monitor for $64.99 -- an all-time-low price.

This isn't some crummy low-end model, which is what you'd probably expect at this price. Instead, the E225W features two HDMI inputs (one VGA, too), built-in speakers, audio-in and -out ports and a thin, brushed-metal design. It tops out at 1080p resolution, more than adequate for a monitor of this size, but delivers a 75Hz refresh rate, making it especially good for gaming.

The monitor earned a 4.3-star average from over 2,600 buyers, so chances are good you'll be happy with it. I do wish Sceptre backed it with a warranty longer than one year. If that's important to you, here's a pretty amazing alternative: The Philips 226E9QDSB 22-inch monitor for $77.82. The warranty on that one? A whopping four years.

Also worth nothing: For as little as $10 to $15 more, you can step up to a 24-inch model. The bottom line is that monitors are cheap these days, especially during sales like this one.

Your thoughts?

The OnePlus 6T for T-Mobile is on sale for $349 (save $200)

Juan Garzon / CNET

Just over a year ago, CNET's Lynn La called the OnePlus 6T "a hero phone without the sky-high price." That price was $549. Right now, and for a limited time, you can get the OnePlus 6T for T-Mobile for $349 -- without question the best deal I've seen on that model. (Worth noting, though: You can get a renewed 6T from Amazon for $295.)

Yes, this model is for T-Mobile only, though according to a OnePlus support page, it's also compatible with Verizon. That's odd. If the phone works with T-Mobile, it supports GSM technology, meaning it would be more likely to work with AT&T (also a GSM carrier, unlike Verizon). Eh -- go figure.

Despite having legions of fans, the OnePlus brand still isn't particularly well-known in the US. But that shouldn't dissuade you from considering the 6T, a "top phone" offering much of the same hardware as models costing two or three times more. You'll definitely want to read Lynn's OnePlus 6T review for all the details.

Read more: The best phones for 2020

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.