This 2017 MacBook is an insanely good deal at $799

Sarah Tew/CNET

This won't last long, so I'll make it quick. This is one of the best MacBook deals I've ever seen.

Today only, and while supplies last, B&H has the 2017 Apple MacBook MNYK2LL/A in gold for $799 shipped. It originally sold for $1,299, and the best price I've seen elsewhere is over $1,000.

This model features an Intel Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive and Apple's coveted high-resolution Retina display.

I've never been a Mac user, but Dan Ackerman's MacBook 2017 review declared that "Apple's mini MacBook gets it right." Remember: While a new, 2019 12-inch MacBook could theoretically drop at any time, this is the current version of Apple's 12-incher -- one that currently sells at Apple's own store for $1,299.

Deals like this (current model, non-refurbished, big price drop) are rare, so I expect this to sell out quickly. Hope you have the chance to grab one!

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's 12-inch MacBook grows up

