This 2-pack of kid-friendly drones is just $10

Got kids? Got bored kids? That's probably redundant these days, what with the quarantine depriving them of school, friends and playgrounds. A is a godsend right now, but obviously too much screen time isn't ideal. That's why I'm seriously jazzed about this deal.

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has a , plus $5 for shipping. These compact, kid-friendly fliers might be just the distraction everyone needs.

On paper, the One Click looks to be a surprisingly capable little flier. With one, er, click of a clearly labeled button, it takes off. Another click, it lands. Like all good drones, it autohovers at whatever altitude you set, and it can perform an autoroll with yet another press of a button.

There are three speed modes and also a beginner mode, the latter great for younger pilots. (The packaging says it's for ages 14 and up, but I really think younger kids could use these.) Also great: blade guards, so it's safer for indoor use.

The One Click can also shoot photos and video! But there are several question-marks here, including resolution, storage (where and how much) and quality. Might be fun for kids to mess around with, but don't expect anything useful.

I'm not sure how much longer these will last, so if you want a couple fun, easy drones for the kids at an unbeatable price, act fast.

Indulge your mech-combat fantasies with Titanfall 2 for $3

Electronic Arts

Speaking of unbeatable prices, Amazon has . That will net you an instant-access code to redeem using the Origin client for Windows. Regular price: $19.99.

If you've ever dreamed of piloting a 20-foot-tall mechanized war machine, this is the game for you. GameSpot reviewed the console versions back in 2016 and awarded them a 9/10 rating. I expect the PC version is at least as good, though I haven't played it myself.

Yet. For $3? I'll see you on the mech battlefield.

