These are the best deals from eBay's Fall Refresh sale

Save an extra 15% on things like AirPods, the DJI Mavic Mini, DeWalt tools and more. Plus: Up to 90% off classic PC games.

Shopping for, well, anything? Head to eBay, where you can save 15% on just about anything by applying promo code PFALL15 at checkout. In fact, if you're open to buying refurbished gear, there are some pretty spectacular deals to be had. Below I've rounded up several -- many of them, just coincidentally, from seller VIPOutlet. (The code works all across eBay, though.)

Before I dive into these, a quick tip: If you've never purchased anything refurbished before and you're not sure what to expect, a recent episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast will teach you everything you need to know:  

As always, these products are in stock at the time of this writing, but may sell out at any time. eBay's promo code, however, will be active until Oct. 11. (Remember, the prices that appear initially are before promo code, which is applied at checkout.) If a particular item sells out, search for another seller. You may be able to get a deal that's nearly as good.

DJI Mavic Mini

Refurbished for $269
DJI

DJI's fantastic mini-drone lists for $399, and it's rarely on sale for less. These are refurbished, but in Grade-A condition, according to seller VIPOutlet, which provides a 90-day warranty. For what it's worth, I recently purchased refurbished AirPods from the same seller; they arrived indistinguishable from new. (Your mileage may vary.)

At this writing, there are only about 75 of these left, so act fast if you want one. Read the DJI Mavic Mini review.

iPhone SE for T-Mobile

Refurbished for $271
Angela Lang/CNET

One thing about buying refurbished phones is it's hard to know the battery condition. The new iPhone SE is barely six months old, so chances are good these refurbs (again from VIPOutlet, again in Grade-A condition) have pretty pristine batteries. Read the iPhone SE 2020 review.

Apple AirPods 2nd-generation

Refurbished for $101
Sarah Tew/CNET

Wait, wait, wait... refurbished AirPods? I know, sounds a little gross, but I actually bought a set of AirPods Pro this way, and the experience was 100% positive. Can't say it'll be the same for you, but I can say you'll save $58 off the list price. These are, like the ones I bought, in Grade-A condition, with a 90-day VIPOutlet warranty.

Note that you can also get the refurbished AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for under $110 with the promo code. Honestly, for the extra $9, I'd go that way. Read the AirPods review.

DeWalt DCK240C2 20-Volt Compact Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit

New for $135
DeWalt

If you're in the market for just about any kind of tool right now, check out DeWalt's Factory Authorized Outlet on eBay. This dual-driver kit, for example, is currently full price ($159) at Amazon, but here you can save 15% with that promo code.

Save up to 90% on classic PC games

Love vintage PC games? Now's the time to stock up: GOG is holding its 12th-anniversary sale, with the promise of savings as high as 90%. 

There are dozens and dozens of games on sale. A few highlights include Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for $4.49, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for $2.49 and Darksiders III: Deluxe Edition for $19.99.

Anything catch your interest? 

