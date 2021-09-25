The Sandman on Netflix: Neil Gaiman summons Dream in first-look clip

Enlarge Image DC Comics

"Tonight we will achieve what no one has ever attempted..." Check out the first clip from Netflix's TV show of Neil Gaiman's famous comic Sandman. Netflix shared the clip during Saturday's online global fan event Tudum.

At the event, the streaming service also hyped forthcoming series including Stranger Things, Ozark, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as new movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of other titles.