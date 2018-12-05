Samsung

Need to print in color? This deal isn't for you. But if you're mostly cranking out monochrome documents, ho, baby.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Office Depot has the Samsung Xpress M2024W monochrome laser printer for $34.99 (plus tax). It normally runs $100.

This model is incredibly compact, with a footprint that measures just 13.7 x 8.5 inches. Yet it still manages to accommodate a 150-sheet input tray (which folds up when not in use).

But here's the head-scratcher: Although it supports Wi-Fi Direct and can pair with select Android phones via NFC, you need Samsung's mobile app to print from mobile devices. It doesn't appear to support AirPrint or Google Cloud Print. (Honestly, I can find very little data anywhere about this model; it doesn't seem to exist outside of Office Depot. It's either super-new or an exclusive SKU.)

As for toner costs -- always an important consideration when choosing any printer -- there are third-party cartridges available for cheap. So as long as you're mostly printing from your PC and you don't need color output, this is an amazing deal on a monochrome laser.

Read more: The best gifts for 2018

Read more: The best gifts under $50

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!