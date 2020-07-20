The Parent Trap cast reunite for anniversary of Disney classic

Buena Vista

It was the movie that introduced an adorable Lindsay Lohan to the world. The Parent Trap came out in 1998, starring Lohan in not one, but two roles: Hallie Parker and Annie James, 11-year-old twin sisters who were separated after birth. After meeting each other by chance at summer camp, they devise a delightful plan to reunite their divorced parents.

Lohan, along with Dennis Quaid and other cast members and creators, joined an Instagram reunion to celebrate the charming comedy's 22nd anniversary. Head to presenter and moderator Katie Couric's Instagram to watch the cast and creators discuss the film.

You'll find director-writer Nancy Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer talking about remaking the original 1961 film of the same name. Actors Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Simon Kunz also dialed in to look back on their experiences. Sadly, Natasha Richardson, who played the twins' mom, died in 2009.

Those who tune in are encouraged to donate to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit run by chef José Andrés that provides food relief programs in the wake of natural disasters.