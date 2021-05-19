Google I/O 2021 Google, Samsung watch partnership Bitcoin and Dogecoin drop Google I/O swag Apple iMac M1 review Child tax credit calculator
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The original Oculus Quest VR headset is a steal at $199

Find out what all the fuss is about with a refurbished first-gen VR headset. It's not the Quest 2, but it's still really, really good.

fl-oculus-quest-yt

Although you can use the Oculus Quest outdoors, keep it out of direct sunlight. Shade is crucial for both tracking and headset safety.

 Mark Licea/CNET

I'll keep this short and sweet: The Oculus Quest is a truly astounding VR headset -- inexpensive, completely wireless and compatible with a large selection of games and experiences.

The newer Quest 2, in fact, has outsold all other Oculus headsets combined. But the original (which debuted with a $400 price tag) is still pretty great. Especially at this price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the refurbished original Oculus Quest for $199. That's $100 less than you'd pay for the Quest 2 and just a great deal all around.

See it at Best Buy

Although this isn't specifically listed as "manufacturer-refurbished," that appears to be the case. I base that on the warranty (a full year, not just 90 days) and some of the reader reviews indicating retail packaging and like-new condition.

However, if you want to be absolutely certain, you can also get a refurbished Oculus Quest from Oculus proper for $199. From there you get this guarantee: "All refurbished Oculus Quest products are inspected, cleaned and tested to work and look like new." Interestingly, though, the warranty there is six months, not one year. [Scratches head thoughtfully.]

I own both versions of the headset. The Quest 2 does offer a few improvements, but I still consider the original an exceptional product. It's a blast, whether you want to engage in virtual rock-climbing, play virtual Fruit Ninja or mow down virtual zombies. 

You don't have to take it from me; check out CNET's review of the original Quest, in which Scott Stein said, "Facebook's newest VR headset is the best thing I've tried this year." 

If you're interested, don't procrastinate. They're going fast and will almost certainly be sold out quickly.

Now playing: Watch this: We took Oculus Quest on vacation
5:18

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.