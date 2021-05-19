The original Oculus Quest VR headset is a steal at $199

Mark Licea/CNET

I'll keep this short and sweet: The Oculus Quest is a truly astounding VR headset -- inexpensive, completely wireless and compatible with a large selection of games and experiences.

The newer Quest 2, in fact, has outsold all other Oculus headsets combined. But the original (which debuted with a $400 price tag) is still pretty great. Especially at this price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the refurbished original . That's $100 less than you'd pay for the Quest 2 and just a great deal all around.

Although this isn't specifically listed as "manufacturer-refurbished," that appears to be the case. I base that on the warranty (a full year, not just 90 days) and some of the reader reviews indicating retail packaging and like-new condition.

However, if you want to be absolutely certain, you can also get a . From there you get this guarantee: "All refurbished Oculus Quest products are inspected, cleaned and tested to work and look like new." Interestingly, though, the warranty there is six months, not one year. [Scratches head thoughtfully.]

I own both versions of the headset. The Quest 2 does offer a few improvements, but I still consider the original an exceptional product. It's a blast, whether you want to engage in virtual rock-climbing, play virtual Fruit Ninja or mow down virtual zombies.

You don't have to take it from me; check out CNET's review of the original Quest, in which Scott Stein said, "Facebook's newest VR headset is the best thing I've tried this year."

If you're interested, don't procrastinate. They're going fast and will almost certainly be sold out quickly.

Now playing: Watch this: We took Oculus Quest on vacation

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

