It was the announcement that shook, well, at least a few people, surely.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has teamed up with some former staffers of satirical site The Onion to create some sort of mysterious comedy project.

Musk won't have creative control, but the project has still become the target of, oh, The Onion.

On Thursday, the site offered this headline: "Elon Musk Embarrassed After Realizing He (sic) Proposing Idea For Thing That Already Exists."

Sample text:

"You've got to be kidding me -- I've been pouring all this money and energy into developing a concept that's already around?" said a shame-faced Musk, adding that the gaffe was extra humiliating because he'd actually been telling people about his great new idea before noticing that he was just describing a slight variation on an already successful thing.

There was more. Well, of course.

Another article on the site was entitled: "'The Onion' Hires Several Pastry Chefs Away From Entenmann's To Form New Bakery."

In this carping piece, The Onion offered that it had "attempted to buy Entenmann's three years ago, but ultimately declined out of disinterest in several of the company's muffin offerings."

This most surely was a reference to Musk having reportedly tried to buy The Onion four years ago, though the talks didn't go very far.

Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

These little gems of biting word salad, however, may be only the beginning. If, as The Onion intimates, Musk and the former Onioners are launching a rival to the site, this could become the Apple vs. Samsung of absurdity.

Not that Apple vs. Samsung isn't (almost) entirely absurd, you understand.

