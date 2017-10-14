The iPhone-controlled cooler that tosses you a beer

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Cooler Cannon/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

There I was on a pleasantly warm Saturday, watching the MLB playoffs, when Cheddar tossed me this.

It's a cooler that may well incite tailgaters to raptures they'll never reach during the game. Especially if they're Washington, DC, sports fans.

For this is a cooler that understands your every need and is ready to provide satisfaction.

It's called the Cooler Cannon. And it works a little like those T-shirt cannons you see at NBA games. It fires a can of beer at you, whenever you're thirsty.

The Cooler Cannon first launched on Kickstarter in 2013 and didn't quite reach its goal.

But now it's come out with a kink that just might move minds and hearts. All you have to do is click on your new Cooler Cannon iPhone app and the cooler tosses you a cold one.

This is surely technology at its most useful.

Tech companies don't need fancy AI. Instead, they need to identify a human need and then work out the simplest way for lazy humans to have that need satiated.

All you have to do is fill the Cooler Cannon with ice, put the cans into the magazine and then sit back, relax and commune with your friends.

It used to work with a remote. But now anyone can download the app and help themselves, say the makers. Yes, the Cooler Cannon does your hosting for you.

It claims to have a range of 8 feet. And which tailgater or partier ever drifts more than 8 feet away from a cooler?

Cooler Cannon isn't alone in using remote means to offer vital victuals. Who can forget the Petcube Bites, which can be triggered to fire treats at your cat?

Cooler Cannon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to when it hopes to bring itself to a wider audience. However, on the app's new YouTube video, the creators admit they're still not funded.

This being a novelty, I cannot guarantee that the product works as presented, so caveat drinker.

However, if it does work as advertised, I believe this may be the killer app that the iPhone X has been waiting for.