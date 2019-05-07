The DJI Mavic Air drone Dad wants is on sale for $695

Sarah Tew/CNET

I know it's not even Mother's Day yet, but it's not too early to start thinking about Dad -- especially when there's a deal to be had.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the DJI Mavic Air Quadcopter with Remote in onyx black for $694.99. That's after applying promo code CNETMAVIC at checkout. The best price elsewhere about $750, and most places sell it for $800.

I know, still a pretty expensive gift item. But this is, to quote CNET's Mavic Air review, "a folding 4K mini drone that's close to perfect."

The folding part is key: I own a DJI Spark, which is kind of the little brother to this model, and it's a pain to travel with because its arms don't fold.

Here you get an amazingly capable quadcopter that can shoot lovely 4K video -- but it's actually small enough to fit into a pocket. OK, a reasonably generous pocket, but still. Doesn't Dad deserve something as awesome as this?

