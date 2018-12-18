Dell

Shopping for a new laptop? As a general rule I tend to prefer a 13.3-inch screen (or thereabouts) for easy portability, but if you primarily work at a desk, want a numeric keypad or just like planty of space for spreadsheets, video or multiple windows, you'll need a 15.6-incher.

Like this one: For a limited time, you can get the Dell Vostro 15 5000 Core i7 laptop for $629 when you apply promo code VOSTROSAVE300 at checkout. The code will stock atop existing coupons that have already brought the price down to $929.

It's hard to get a bead on a laptop without any hands-on time, and unfortunately CNET hasn't reviewed the Vostro. On paper, however, there's everything to like about this model -- starting with its Kaby Lake processor. It's one shy of the latest generation, but still a powerhouse in every sense of the word.

Beyond that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, an Nvidia GeForce 940MX 4GB GDDR5 graphics subsystem, a 15.6-inch 1080p display and Windows 10 Pro.

The keyboard is backlit, too, a feature I consider almost indispensable. You can also add a fingerprint reader for just $14 more.

Now, there's one thing missing from that loadout. Did you spot it? The screen is not a touchscreen. Me, I've never once touched the screen on my laptop, and in fact I disabled the feature to help preserve battery life. But if that's a must-have for you, well, look elsewhere.

I've rarely seen 13.3-inch portables with this kind of hardware priced this low, let alone a 15.6-inch. Definitely worth a look.

Bonus deal: Game time! I just started playing Subnautica (which you can still get for free, by the way), and it reminds me of one of my all-time favorites: BioShock.

Speaking of which, for a limited time, GOG has BioShock Remastered (Win) for just $4.99. And while you're at it, scoop up BioShock 2 Remastered for $4.99.

Both games are provided DRM-free, meaning you don't need Steam or even an active internet connection to play them. Back in 2016, they were remastered with updated graphics -- not the originals really needed it, if you ask me.

And speaking of the originals, GOG will add BioShock Classic as a bonus "at a later time, at no additional cost," should you decide you'd prefer to check out those versions.

These are two phenomenal games, absolute must-haves for fans of sci-fi and/or first-person shooters with RPG elements.

Bonus deal No. 2: One upright to rule them all. That's how I think about the Nugeni Steva+, which combines a cordless upright vacuum with a handheld steamer and steam mop. In other words, it does all the cleaning things.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get this all-in-one cleaning machine for $129.99 shipped with promo code CHPSKTSTEVA. Regular price: $149.99. And it currently runs $200 at Amazon.

I haven't tried one of these myself, but I will say I'm a huge fan of steam mops. And I love how versatile this appears to be, deftly switching between handheld and upright vac as well as handheld and upright steamer.

These are new, not refurbished, and come with a one-year warranty. I mention that because it appears a handful of buyers (those who left Amazon reviews, anyway) received units with bad batteries. That's a problem that can strike just about any device, but as long as you have warranty coverage, it's just an inconvenience while you get it replaced.

