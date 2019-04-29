The current-generation iPad 9.7 is back on sale for $249

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the last few months, the current-generation iPad (not to be confused with the brand-new iPad Air and iPad Mini) has been on something of a pricing rollercoaster.

Apple charges $329 for the 32GB model, of course, but vendors like Amazon, MassGenie and Walmart have frequently run sales for $249 and even $239. (Back in mid-December, it briefly dipped to $229, but I haven't seen it that low since. Maybe again on Prime Day?)

For now, the iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) is back to $249 shipped at Amazon. That's for the silver and space-gray colors; for whatever reason, gold is priced at $318.

At this writing, Walmart also had the iPads for $249, including the gold option.

Although I recently stated that the new $399 iPad Mini was a definite no-sale for me, this larger iPad -- especially at this price -- deserves a look.

Indeed, when you compare it with the $150 Fire HD 10, you're getting faster performance, much better cameras, more apps to choose from, an ad-free user experience and other benefits. (I also find iOS much easier to navigate than Amazon's clunky Fire OS, but that's just my two cents.)

What do you think? Is $249 a decent price for a current-gen iPad?

Originally published on Feb. 25, 2019.

Update, April 29: Changed source store and price.

