For the last few weeks, the current-generation iPad (not to be confused with the brand-new iPad Air and iPad Mini announced a couple days ago) has been on sale at Amazon for $249.

That was already a pretty good deal, but here's a better one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the iPad 9.7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $238.99 shipped. Be sure to click the orange Power Deal button to get that price.

Although I just recently stated that the new $399 iPad Mini was a definite no-sale for me, this larger iPad -- especially at this price -- deserves a look.

Indeed, when you compare it with the $150 Fire HD 10, you're getting faster performance, much better cameras, more apps to choose from, an ad-free user experience and other benefits.

What do you think? Is $239 a decent price for a current-gen iPad?

Originally published on Feb. 25, 2019.

Update, March 21: Changed source store and price.

