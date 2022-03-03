Ukraine War Updates Apple Event Set for March 8 Melinda Gates Opens Up Check Status of Your Tax Refund Plan to Resurrect Tasmanian Tiger Wordle-Like Games

'The Cuphead Show' Season 2 Coming to Netflix This Summer

The animated show (based on the retro-styled video game) premiered just a few weeks ago, but season 2 arrives soon.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
cuphead.png

Double down with a new season of The Cuphead Show on Netflix.

 Netflix

Season 1 of The Cuphead Show only just premiered in February, but Netflix is doubling down -- season 2 is coming this summer.

The animated show is based on a computer game, created in a delightfully old-fashioned vintage animation style. Like the game, the show sees Cuphead and his brother Mugman dicing with the devil (with hilarious and extremely surreal consequences).

The Cuphead Show consists of 12 12-minute episodes. No word yet on season 2's exact details -- or a specific date -- but at least there isn't long to wait.

Tru Valentino voices Cuphead and Frank Todaro voices Mugman. In season 1, comedian Wayne Brady voices King Dice, manager of the Devil's Casino.

