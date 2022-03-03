Netflix

Season 1 of The Cuphead Show only just premiered in February, but Netflix is doubling down -- season 2 is coming this summer.

The animated show is based on a computer game, created in a delightfully old-fashioned vintage animation style. Like the game, the show sees Cuphead and his brother Mugman dicing with the devil (with hilarious and extremely surreal consequences).

The Cuphead Show consists of 12 12-minute episodes. No word yet on season 2's exact details -- or a specific date -- but at least there isn't long to wait.

It’s official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TlBiojlUY4 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) March 2, 2022

Tru Valentino voices Cuphead and Frank Todaro voices Mugman. In season 1, comedian Wayne Brady voices King Dice, manager of the Devil's Casino.