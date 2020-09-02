The Cheapskate Show Podcast: Digital photo frames are better (and cheaper) than you think

Nixplay

In this week's episode of The Cheapskate Show, we're tackling a seriously underrated product category: digital photo frames. In recent years they've gotten smarter, sharper and cheaper. If there's a hill I'm willing to die on, it's that everyone needs one of these gadgets.

Next up, Bill & Ted's next excellent adventure has arrived, but should you rent the movie or buy it? And what about other releases, new and old alike? We're diving into some 2020 movie math.

Finally, Dave found a great addition to our Best Under $20 category. It's a headphone thing, but probably not what you're thinking.

You can listen to the new episode (and past ones) right here:

