The Book of Boba Fett: Everything you need to know about the Disney Plus show

Lucasfilm

If you stuck around until after the end credits of The Mandalorian's season 2 finale last year, you know another live-action Star Wars show is hitting . The Book of Boba Fett stars the iconic clone bounty hunter from the original trilogy, and all seven episodes are available now.

There was a little confusion after Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin bid a tearful farewell to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, seemingly tying up The Mandalorian's current storylines. Is The Book of Boba Fett the next step for that show? Here's a rundown of a few key details.

What's The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff series of The Mandalorian with new adventures centered on Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) and partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene sees the pair taking over Jabba's former palace on Tatooine, suggesting that Boba is setting himself up as a crime lord on the galaxy's Outer Rim.

Whether seizing power on Tatooine is Boba's end goal or a step in a grander plan is unclear. Even though he's a clone of Mandalorian foundling Jango Fett, he doesn't claim that heritage and likely isn't too bothered about Bo-Katan Kryze's effort to retake Mandalore from the Imperial Remnant.

He could be trying to set himself up like Darth Maul did decades before in The Clone Wars, by building a criminal empire.

When will The Book of Boba Fett come out?

The season's seven episodes are out on Disney Plus, and we have full recaps for all of them.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the first full trailer dropped Nov. 1 and it's pretty cool.

What's the Disney Plus Boba Fett documentary about?

dropped on the streaming service on Nov. 12. It looks at the character's real-world origins, through new archival footage and interviews with cast, crew and Lucasfilm staff. We don't get any new details about The Book of Boba Fett, but it's a delightful 21-minute watch that'll make you appreciate this bounty hunter even more.

Is the show separate from The Mandalorian?

Yes. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is a new original series. In other words, The Book of Boba Fett is not the equivalent of The Mandalorian season 3. It's confusing because Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy slipped into Disney's announcement-heavy investors call in December 2020 that season 3 of The Mandalorian should arrive by Christmas 2021, the same time as The Book of Boba Fett.

Some thought this meant The Mandalorian would be pivoting to an anthology format, centered on a different bounty hunter, after Din completed his mission of bringing Grogu to a Jedi. Instead, we've got two shows about similar looking bounty hunters. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected sometime in 2022 or 2023.

Lucasfilm

Is there merch from The Book of Boba Fett?



Columbia Sportswear's Book of Boba Fett outerwear collection is available now. Lucasfilm has also revealed an array of merch as part of its Bring Home the Bounty campaign, including Hasbro's Black Series Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. (Both will be available in 2022.)

Who's making The Book of Boba Fett?

The Mandalorian executive producers Favreau and Dave Filoni developed The Book of Boba Fett for Disney Plus. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the Fett-centric Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, is also an executive producer.

Lucasfilm

How can I get more Boba Fett?

A young Boba shows up in Attack of the Clones, but his bounty hunting career is in full swing in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. You can also see more of his early days in CGI animated series The Clone Wars.

Marvel Comics

He also recently starred in , a Marvel Comics event set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. It sees Boba having a run-in with Crimson Dawn, the criminal organization introduced in Solo. It's possible the group will appear again in The Book of Boba Fett.

If you want to go old-school and see his first appearance, it's on Disney Plus. The Story of the Faithful Wookiee is an animated segment that was originally part of the infamously bad 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, and the only segment worth watching. It's no longer canon though.

Will we get a second season?

We don't know. In July 2021, Morrison told the Express that "there's been no talk about it" and reckons Disney wants to see how season 1 goes down with fans before committing to more.

Will Pedro Pascal be back for season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Jon Favreau confirmed season 3 of The Mandalorian will continue to focus on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. So yes, he'll be back as the lone bounty hunter, who's managed to become the leader of Mandalore.