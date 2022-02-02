The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 recap: Glorious diversion continues

Lucasfilm

Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett hit on Wednesday, bringing us back to the former bounty hunter's quest to become a Tatooine crime lord after last week's incredible Mandalorian adventure. We're also up to the penultimate episode of this live-action Star Wars show.

Mando agreed to join Boba's gang as they take on the dangerous Pyke Syndicate, a rival criminal group that wants to use Tatooine in its spice-running operations. However, he decided to go and visit little Grogu (aka Baba Yoda), whom we last saw being sent off with Luke Skywalker for Jedi training. This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi and shortly after The Mandalorian season 2.

A criminal empire's worth of SPOILERS lies below, as we take a closer look at Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger.

A heartwrenching choice

The Book of Boba who? A chunk of this episode is spent with Grogu and Luke Skywalker (who's once again CGI de-aged to look like he did in 1983), as the little guy is caught between his attachment to Mando and his training as a Jedi.

It ends with Luke presenting him with a choice – he can take the beskar chainmail Mando had forged from his staff and return to his armored buddy or take a lightsaber once used by Luke's late master Yoda and continue his training.

Ugh, I don't envy Grogu this decision (though I'd 100% take the lightsaber). Social media is gonna have plenty of opinions until we find out in next week's season finale or in The Mandalorian season 3.

