The Book of Boba Fett: All your questions about the 2021 Star Wars spinoff answered

Lucasfilm; screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

If you stuck around after the end credits of The Mandalorian's season 2 finale in December, you know there'll be a new Star Wars show hitting called The Book of Boba Fett. You can probably guess it's about Boba Fett, the clone bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy.

But what else do we know? There was a little confusion after Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin bid a tearful farewell to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, seemingly tying up The Mandalorian's current storylines. Is The Book of Boba Fett the next step for that show? Here's a rundown of a few key details.

What's The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett is a separate spinoff series of The Mandalorian with new adventures centered on Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) and partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). The Mandalorian season 2 postcredits scene sees the pair taking over Jabba's former palace on Tatooine, suggesting that Boba is setting himself up as a crime lord on the galaxy's Outer Rim.

Whether seizing power on Tatooine is Boba's end goal or a step in a grander plan is unclear. Even though he's a clone of Mandalorian foundling Jango Fett, he doesn't claim that heritage and likely isn't too bothered about Bo-Katan Kryze's effort to retake Mandalore from the Imperial Remnant.

He could be trying to set himself up like Darth Maul did decades before in The Clone Wars, by building a criminal empire.

Lucasfilm

When will it come out?

It's set to arrive on Disney Plus in December 2021.

Is The Book of Boba Fett a separate show?

Short answer: Yes. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed on Monday that The Book of Boba Fett is a new original series. In other words, The Book of Boba Fett is not the equivalent of The Mandalorian season 3. It's confusing because Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy slipped into Disney's announcement-heavy investor's call that season 3 of The Mandalorian should arrive by Christmas 2021, the same time as The Book of Boba Fett.

Some thought this meant The Mandalorian would be pivoting to an anthology format, centered on a different bounty hunter, after Din completed his mission of bringing Grogu to a Jedi. Instead, it seems we'll get two shows about similar looking bounty hunters.

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," Favreau told Good Morning America on Monday.

"So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up -- what Kathy called 'the next chapter' -- is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love... pretty soon following that. There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11."

We're unsure if this show will intersection with season 3 of The Mandalorian. However, Kennedy noted during the investor's call that Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, the other two spinoffs set at this point in the timeline, were "interconnected" and "will culminate in a climactic story event." It's likely The Book of Boba Fett fits into this plan.

Who's making The Book of Boba Fett?

The Mandalorian executive producers Favreau and Dave Filoni are developing The Book of Boba Fett for Disney Plus. Robert Rodriguez, who directed the Fett-centric Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, is also an executive producer. Filming reportedly began in November and will then be followed by filming for season 3 of The Mandalorian.

In February, Temeura Morrison confirmed to The Project, a show in his native New Zealand, that he's currently filming The Book of Boba Fett in LA, with COVID-19 precautions.

Will Pedro Pascal be back for season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Jon Favreau confirmed season 3 of The Mandalorian will continue to focus on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin. So yes, he'll be back as the lone bounty hunter, who's managed to become the leader of Mandalore.