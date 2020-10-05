The best Star Wars: Squadrons deal right now is $30 at Epic

GameSpot

Star Wars: Squadrons launched last week for PC, PS4 and Xbox, and surprisingly for a high-profile new release, it's priced at $40, not $60.

You can do better. Although the previous Newegg discount for the Xbox One version has expired, PC gamers now have this option: For a limited time, when you . The latter is free (and free to play), and doing so produces a $10-off coupon that should automatically appear in your shopping cart.

Here's what that looks like:

Enlarge Image Rick Broida/CNET

Incidentally, this coupon can be used for any game that's priced $14.99 or higher. But with Squadrons you're getting a best-anywhere price.

I'll admit it, I'm dying to play this, because I used to love all the arcade-style Star Wars games. And I don't mind that it has a fairly short single-player campaign, nor that I may have to invest in a HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) for the best experience. The fact that you can play it in VR is icing on the cake.

Speaking of that, however, it's not immediately clear whether that mode is available here. According to this Road to VR story, Epic Games support for VR play is "unconfirmed."

So if you're itching to play this on, say, your Oculus headset, you might want to wait a bit. And don't worry: There will be more (and possibly even better) deals on Star Wars: Squadrons. As I've noted countless times before, video game prices always come down.

Your thoughts? Are you willing to wait a bit longer before jumping into the cockpit, or do you need your Star Wars fix now?

