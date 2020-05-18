The best Memorial Day deals: Laptops, mattresses, air fryers, games and more

Deal Savings Price







Memorial Day -- originally known as Decoration Day when it was observed in the aftermath of the Civil War -- has fallen on the last Monday in May since 1971. The day honors the military personnel who have fallen to protect American freedoms, and we shouldn't lose sight of that somber goal. Traditionally treated as the official start of summer, it's hard to say how this year will play out, since we're still mostly staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But no pandemic is going to keep America's retailers from showering us with bargains to celebrate Memorial Day, and many sales are already in full swing. Want to save a few dollars on laptops, kitchen gadgets or bedding? Be sure to check out all the laptops that Lenovo has on sale, as well as the top kitchen gadgets at Wayfair. On top of those, I've rounded up the most intriguing deals for you below.

DASH I've said it before, and I'll say it again: An air fryer is the most useful gadget in the kitchen, even though it doesn't use oil and therefore doesn't actually fry anything. It's amazing with wings and fries, and cooks everything with less fat and calories than traditional oil frying.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. When you apply discount code THINKMEMORIAL, it's very nearly half off. This model features a 14-inch display (it's FHD with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution) and an antiglare finish, and you get the compatible ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus as well. Under the hood, you get a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen) review.

Nanoleaf You might already know Nanoloaf's cool, futuristic LED light panels that are HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home compatible. They're also interactive by voice and touch, and you can sync them up to your music and home entertainment system. From now through the end of the month, you can save 10% on three lighting panels: Canvas Smarter Kit (9 light squares)

Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition (9 triangular panels)

Canvas Expansion Pack (4 light squares)

Jackbox Games What kind of holiday would it be without a game from Jackbox, like a Jackbox Party Pack, Drawful 2 or Quiplash? Jackbox has been running a sitewide sale for several weeks now with many games 50% off (you can get The Jackbox Party Pack for $12.50, down from $25, for example). When you apply discount code CNET at checkout, you get an extra 10% off whatever the current price is -- sale or otherwise.

Floyd Floyd's Platform Bed is billed as the world's most modular bed frame -- not only can you get it with or without underbed storage and with or without a headboard, but you can easily expand it from a twin to a full, queen or king bed. Get $100 with promo code SUNSHINE. Floyd also has a sale on other items now through May 25: The Sofa: Save $125

The Shelves: Save $75

The Mattress: Save $125

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding is a family-owned, factory direct, bedding and mattress company with a half-dozen mattresses to choose from. Every mattress comes with a 100-night free trial, free exchange and free return policy. From now through May 31, Nest is offering 25% off your entire cart when you purchase any mattress.

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 is a little workhorse...

