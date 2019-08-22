The best MacBook Air deals: The 2018 model is on sale for $850

Sarah Tew/CNET

Welcome to our ongoing, regularly updated collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. At the moment, Best Buy is offering up a brand-new 2018 MacBook Air laptop for $250 off. Though we've seen similar discounts at Best Buy before, they tend to come and go fairly quickly. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Here's the latest:

The best deals on the entry-level MacBook Air are at Best Buy, which has the 128GB model for $850 . This is the late 2018 version -- but it's basically the same as the brand-new 2019 MacBook Air from July, except for the lack of True Tone display technology. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), is also $250 off.

. This is the late 2018 version -- but it's basically the same as the brand-new 2019 MacBook Air from July, except for the lack of True Tone display technology. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), is also $250 off. And Best Buy also has the lowest price we've seen for the 2019 Air, $900. That's a solid savings versus the $1,100 you'd spend at the Apple Store (before the student discount). The 256GB version is also discounted by $200.

Check out all of the details below.

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $850 $850 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $900 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,050 $1,050 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,100

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This is a monster discount on the 2018 version of the MacBook Air. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. And the markdown is substantial: For $850, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one in the newer model. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $200 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This matches the lowest price we've seen, and it likely won't last for long. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, is now back at its all-time low of $1,050. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is also running a $200 discount on the step-up version of the newest 2019 model, with the 256GB SSD. Read the 13-inch MacBook Air review

Now playing: Watch this: Back-to-school MacBooks get faster, cheaper

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices.

Mentioned Above Apple MacBook Air (128GB, Gray, 2018) $849 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.